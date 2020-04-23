SPIN-CROSSOVER IN AN ORGANIC–INORGANIC HYBRID PEROVSKITE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 23 aprile 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,4551-4554
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00992J, Communication
Wei-Wei Wu, Si-Guo Wu, Yan-Cong Chen, Guo-Zhang Huang, Bang-Heng Lyu, Zhao-Ping Ni, Ming-Liang Tong
The first spin-crossover complex with an organic–inorganic hybrid perovskite structure is reported, which displays three-step spin-crossover, light-induced excited spin-state trapping and spin-state dependent fluorescence properties.
