giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
Agenparl

SPIN-CROSSOVER IN AN ORGANIC–INORGANIC HYBRID PEROVSKITE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 23 aprile 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,4551-4554
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00992J, Communication
Wei-Wei Wu, Si-Guo Wu, Yan-Cong Chen, Guo-Zhang Huang, Bang-Heng Lyu, Zhao-Ping Ni, Ming-Liang Tong
The first spin-crossover complex with an organic–inorganic hybrid perovskite structure is reported, which displays three-step spin-crossover, light-induced excited spin-state trapping and spin-state dependent fluorescence properties.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/VosN1YUMBBk/D0CC00992J

SPIN-CROSSOVER IN AN ORGANIC–INORGANIC HYBRID PEROVSKITE

