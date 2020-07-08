giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
Breaking News

MERCOLEDì 8 LUGLIO 2020 – 237ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU SUPPORTING EFFORTS TO IMPROVE WASTEWATER MANAGEMENT IN COOK ISLANDS

MONGOLIA NATIONAL DAY

MONGOLIA NATIONAL DAY

MONGOLIA NATIONAL DAY

UE, BERLUSCONI: RECOVERY FUND STRUMENTO NECESSARIO, SERVE RAPIDITA’

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH DR TEDROS, DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF THE WORLD HEALTH…

MALATTIA LIBERI PROFESSIONISTI: DELIBERATO SVOLGIMENTO CICLO AUDIZIONI IN 2A COMMISSIONE

TASER, SALVINI: DAL GOVERNO ENNESIMA PERDITA DI TEMPO. PD-5STELLE SONO RAPIDI SOLO…

GIORNATA VITTIME ERRORI GIUDIZIARI: CONCLUSO ESAME CONGIUNTO IN 2A COMMISSIONE

Agenparl

SPIN CONTROLLED SURFACE CHEMISTRY: ALKYL DESORPTION FROM SI(100)-2×1 BY NONADIABATIC HYDROGEN ELIMINATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

An understanding of the role that spin states play in semiconductor surface chemical reactions is currently limited. Herein, we provide evidence of a nonadiabatic reaction involving a localized singlet to triplet thermal excitation of the Si(100) surface dimer dangling bond. By comparing the β-hydrogen elimination kinetics of ethyl adsorbates probed by thermal desorption experiments to electronic structure calculation results, we determined that a coverage-dependent change in mechanism occurs. At low coverage, a nonadiabatic, inter-dimer mechanism is dominant, while adiabatic mechanisms become dominant at higher coverage. Computational results indicate that the spin crossover is rapid near room temperature and the nonadiabatic path is accelerated by a barrier that is 40 kJ/mol less than the adiabatic path. Simulated thermal desorption reactions using nonadiabatic transition state theory (NA-TST) for the surface dimer intersystem crossing are in close agreement with experimental observations.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/lm4ms8yvGt8/D0CP01913E

Post collegati

SPIN CONTROLLED SURFACE CHEMISTRY: ALKYL DESORPTION FROM SI(100)-2×1 BY NONADIABATIC HYDROGEN ELIMINATION

Redazione

INVITATION TO JOIN COLLABORATIVE WORKING GROUPS TO PROGRESS THE BLOCKCHAIN ROADMAP

Redazione

COVID-RELATED DISCRIMINATION DISPROPORTIONATELY IMPACTS RACIAL MINORITIES, STUDY SHOWS

Redazione

SENSORY NEURONS OUTSIDE THE BRAIN DRIVE AUTISTIC SOCIAL BEHAVIORS, STUDY SUGGESTS

Redazione

SCREENING FOR COVID-19: JAPANESE STARTUP USES AI FOR DRUG DISCOVERY

Redazione

SERIES: SPSNSANE, AVERAGE SALES PRICE OF NEW MANUFACTURED HOMES: SINGLE HOMES IN NORTHEAST CENSUS REGION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More