SPIDER COMBS TAME UNRULY NANOFIBERS (VIDEO)

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 23 aprile 2020 (American Chemical Society) Cribellate spiders spin thousands of tiny nanofibers into sticky threads. To keep from getting caught in their own webs, these spiders use a nonstick comb on their back legs. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Nano Materials have patterned an antiadhesive nanostructure inspired by this comb onto a foil surface, creating a handy tool to control sticky lab-made nanomaterials for medical, smart textile and other applications.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/acs-sct042220.php