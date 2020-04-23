giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
Breaking News

RAPIDLY FORECASTING DEMAND AND ADAPTING COMMERCIAL PLANS IN A PANDEMIC

IMF COVID-19 RESPONSE—A NEW SHORT-TERM LIQUIDITY LINE TO ENHANCE THE ADEQUACY OF…

EIGHT FLIGHTS FROM THE GAMBIA BRINGING HOME SOME 1677 EUROPEANS, AND COUNTING!

SURVEY: GLOBAL B2B DECISION-MAKER RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

CALENDARIO LAVORI ASSEMBLEA – DAL 28/04/2020 AL 30/04/2020

بمشاركة وزير التعليم.. وزير الإعلام يلتقي عمداء كليات ورؤساء أقسام الإعلام في…

‘BRING THE PROBLEM FORWARD’: LARRY FINK ON CLIMATE RISK

RESOCONTO STENOGRAFICO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA N. 209

BUSINESS TO RECEIVE ALMOST £10 BILLION IN RATES RELIEF

IRAN’S HISTORY OF NAVAL PROVOCATIONS

Agenparl

SPIDER COMBS TAME UNRULY NANOFIBERS (VIDEO)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 23 aprile 2020 (American Chemical Society) Cribellate spiders spin thousands of tiny nanofibers into sticky threads. To keep from getting caught in their own webs, these spiders use a nonstick comb on their back legs. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Nano Materials have patterned an antiadhesive nanostructure inspired by this comb onto a foil surface, creating a handy tool to control sticky lab-made nanomaterials for medical, smart textile and other applications.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/acs-sct042220.php

Post collegati

SPIDER COMBS TAME UNRULY NANOFIBERS (VIDEO)

Redazione

HAND SANITIZER (ETHYL ALCOHOL) GEL [HEMANI INTERNATIONAL]

Redazione

SEVERE CONGESTION RELIEF MAXIMUM STRENGTH SINUS (ACETAMINOPHEN, GUAIFENESIN, PHENYLEPHRINE HCL) TABLET, FILM COATED [WAL-MART STORES INC]

Redazione

SES-REG–05409 – STRATTAN BROADCASTING, INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

OMEGA-3-ACID ETHYL ESTERS CAPSULE, LIQUID FILLED [XLCARE PHARMACEUTICALS INC]

Redazione

ANTI-DANDRUFF (COAL TAR) SHAMPOO [STRATEGIC SOURCING SERVICES LLC]

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More