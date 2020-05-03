domenica, Maggio 3, 2020
SPHERES: SARS-COV-2 SEQUENCING FOR PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY RESPONSE, EPIDEMIOLOGY, AND SURVEILLANCE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), dom 03 maggio 2020 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Office of Infectious Diseases (CDC OID). Published: 4/30/2020.
This web page provides information about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing for Public Health Emergency Response, Epidemiology and Surveillance (SPHERES), a new national genomics consortium to coordinate SARS-CoV-2 sequencing across the United States. The consortium aims to generate information about the virus that will strengthen COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
