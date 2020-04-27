lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
SPEECH TIMING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 27 aprile 2020

Cover

Author Information

Alice Turk, Professor, Linguistics & English Language, University of Edinburgh,Stefanie Shattuck-Hufnagel, Principal Research Scientist, Speech Communication Group, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Alice Turk is Professor of Linguistic Phonetics at the University of Edinburgh. Over the last 25 years her research has focused on speech timing evidence for theories of phonology, phonetics, and speech motor control, as well as on prosody in speech production and perception. Her work has appeared in journals such as Laboratory Phonology, Phonology, Journal of Phonetics, and Journal of the Acoustical Society of America and in edited volumes from OUP, CUP, and de Gruyter.

Stefanie Shattuck-Hufnagel is Principal Research Scientist in the Research Laboratory of Electronics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her work explores the cognitive structures involved in speech production planning, particularly at the level of speech sound sequencing. Her research has been published in journals including Cognition&R, Phonetica, and Frontiers of Psychology and she is the co-author, with Jonathan Barnes, of the forthcoming volume Prosodic Theory and Practice (MIT Press).

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/speech-timing-9780198795421?cc=us&lang=en

