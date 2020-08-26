mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SPALLANZANI, VAIA: IL VACCINO SIA PER TUTTI

COVID, SALVINI: AL FIANCO DI MUSUMECI E DI TUTTI I SINDACI E…

PD: DE MARIA (PD), INAUGURATA OGGI FESTA UNITà MODENA, TRA LA NOSTRA…

MIGRANTI, MICELI (PD): MUSUMECI REVOCHI SUBITO ORDINANZA SU CHIUSURA CENTRI ACCOGLIENZA

USA, CONTINUANO LE TENSIONI CON LA CINA

GOVERNMENT FUNDING FOR ST BASILS’ YOUTH HOMELESSNESS PROGRAMME

MIGLIAIA I MIGRANTI VENEZUELANI BLOCCATI AL CONFINE CON LA COLOMBIA

FOREIGN MINISTERS MEET IN BERLIN TO DISCUSS EU-RUSSIA RELATIONS, TURKEY AND THE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SPEECH: SUPPORTING ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL STABILITY IN IRAQ

SPEECH: SUPPORTING ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL STABILITY IN IRAQ

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 26 agosto 2020

Thank you, Mr President, and thank you to the SRSG. You paint a picture of the ongoing challenge in Iraq, in the economic space, social space and, critically, in the security space. The United Kingdom will continue to stand with the Government and people of Iraq to face and overcome these challenges.

Mr President, it’s also good that we’re joined again by the Permanent Representative of Iraq. Welcome, Ambassador.

We welcome the political progress that we’ve seen in Iraq since we last met. The completion of Prime Minister Kadhimi’s government formation process – including the appointment of two women ministers and the appointment of a cabinet member from a minority community is encouraging.

We also commend the actions taken by the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to ensure the safety of its citizens as they tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK supporting Iraq in addressing Covid-19, including through the provision of over $12 million in assistance. But we note the significant challenge the virus is causing in Iraq, as spelt out by the SRSG.

The UK is also committed to supporting the government in addressing the broader challenges facing Iraq. The most urgent of these is tackling the economic crisis facing the country through undertaking crucial economic reforms. Again, the UK will help, including through our technical assistance partnership with Iraq that we agreed just this week.

We also welcome Prime Minister Kadhimi’s moves to prioritise economic stabilisation. However, it’s clear that the challenges of Covid-19, combined with the collapse in oil prices and consequent budget deficit, are compounding long standing problems posed by Iraq’s undiversified economy and rapid population growth. Reforms, although difficult, are necessary if Iraq is to achieve long-term economic and social stability. So we urge the Council of Ministers to put forward a reform programme without delay and to build parliamentary support for it. The UK stands ready to support and has already contributed over $19 million to the World Bank Iraq Reform and Reconstruction Fund.

Mr President, we also express our deep concern at what the SRSG described as a spike in violence against civil society activists in Iraq – in particular, the targeted assassination of activists in Baghdad and in Basra. And we note with concern this morning’s IED attack against a WFP vehicle in Ninewah Province. We wish a speedy recovery to the one WFP employee who was injured and we urge the Government of Iraq to investigate this attack and bring the perpetrator to justice, as it should for all the attacks of this kind.

We also condemn the actions of groups who seek to target the US and Coalition personnel through continued rocket attacks and the attacks against Iraqi contractors working for the Coalition. And we join others in expressing our concern at the increased frequency of attacks by Daesh in recent months, particularly in the disputed territories.

The UK, like the other members of the Global Coalition, remains committed to supporting Iraq in its efforts to combat Daesh and its attempts to re-establish itself in Iraq. Mr President, as the SRSG said, effective Baghdad-Erbil cooperation is critical to addressing Iraq’s challenges. We welcome the recent short-term budget arrangements, which are in place until the end of 2020, but urge the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to resume talks on a long-term sustainable budget agreement.

And we commend Prime Minister Kadhimi’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with Kuwait, including to strengthen cooperation on the Kuwaiti missing persons and property file and the return of the remaining Kuwaiti National Archives. We call for the resolution of all outstanding issues.

We note President Kadhimi’s call for early elections in June 2021, and we urge the Council of Representatives to complete the outstanding work on the electoral law and associated issues. We will work closely with UNAMI and the Government of Iraq and the Independent High Electoral Commission to ensure that the elections, when held, are free and will allow the Iraqi people to have a genuine voice in their future.

Thank you, Mr President.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/supporting-economic-and-political-stability-in-iraq

Post collegati

SPEECH: SUPPORTING ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL STABILITY IN IRAQ

Redazione

ANOTHER 618 PROJECTS APPROVED UNDER MEEP

Redazione

THE STATE: OF THE REPUBLICAN CONVENTION AFTER DAY 2

Redazione

STATEMENT ON ‘LOCAL GOVERNMENT REFORM IN OXFORDSHIRE’ REPORT FROM OXFORDSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Redazione

GOVERNMENT FUNDING FOR ST BASILS’ YOUTH HOMELESSNESS PROGRAMME

Redazione

SUSAN ACLAND-HOOD MADE ACTING PERMANENT SECRETARY AT THE DEPARTMENT FOR EDUCATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More