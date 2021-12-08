(AGENPARL) – mer 08 dicembre 2021 Having issues? [View the online version](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b12c101249a938Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Speech – Philip Lowe, Governor

9 December 2021

Governor Philip Lowe is giving a speech – Payments: the Future? – today to the Payments Summit 2021 – Online.

[This address is being broadcast live](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b12c101c6aa342Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html).

You can find [all speeches by RBA executives](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61b12c101fdfb108Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) on our website.

Communications Division

Reserve Bank of Australia

🔊 Listen to this