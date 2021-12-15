(AGENPARL) – mer 15 dicembre 2021 Having issues? [View the online version](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61ba7abbec78a034Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Keynote speech – Philip Lowe, Governor

16 December 2021

Governor Philip is giving a speech – The RBA and the Australian Economy – today to the CPA Australia Riverina Business Conference in Wagga Wagga. [This address is being broadcast live](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61ba7abbf0f37435Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html).

Key topics

The economy

As 2021 draws to a close, the economy is in recovery mode and we expect the positive momentum to be maintained through the summer.

The housing market

The RBA’s focus has been on the sustainability of trends in household borrowing. It is important that during a time when interest rates are the lowest on record that people do not borrow too much.

Inflation

Inflation has increased in the United States and Europe after many years of low inflation. The situation in Australia is different. While inflation here has increased, underlying inflation remain low. The RBA’s central scenario is for underlying inflation to increase only gradually to 2½ per cent over 2023.

Regional Australia

Regional Australia is benefiting from changes in how and where people live and work. At the same time, this is giving rise to growing pains that need to be managed.

Monetary Policy

The Board will consider the future of the bond purchase program at its next meeting in February. Much will depend upon the news that is received between now and then.

