Speech – Philip Lowe, Governor

9 March 2022

Governor Philip Lowe is giving a speech today – Recent Economic Developments – to AFR Business Summit 2022 – Sydney. [This address is being broadcast live](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz6227d6e0acf02713Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html).

[Read the speech](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz6227d6e0ad98e931Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Governor Lowe covers:

– the resilience of the Australian economy and some of the major uncertainties, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia

– the journey towards full employment in Australia

– the recent inflation data

– the implications of these developments for monetary policy in Australia.

