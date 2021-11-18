(AGENPARL) – gio 18 novembre 2021 [Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz6195d01fb3e2e079Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Speech – Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic Group)

Thursday 18 November 2021

Assistant Governor (Economic) Luci Ellis is delivering a speech – Innovation and Dynamism in the post-Pandemic World – today to the Committee for the Economic Development of Australia.

‘Whether the global economy finds itself on a path to a ‘Roaring Twenties’ or a post-pandemic malaise depends on the choices that many of us make. These will in turn depend in part on the stories we tell ourselves about the experience and the lessons we learned. And one of the stories we could tell and lessons we should learn is that, actually, people and firms can adapt and have done so.’

