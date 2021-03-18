SPECTROSCOPIC SENSING AND QUANTIFICATION OF AP-ENDONUCLEASES USING FLUORESCENCE-ENHANCEMENT BY CIS–TRANS ISOMERIZATION OF CYANINE DYES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 marzo 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,11380-11386

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA08051A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

JunHo Cho, Sanghoon Oh, DongHun Lee, Jae Won Han, Jungmin Yoo, Daeho Park, Gwangrog Lee

Apurinic/apyrimidinic (AP) endonucleases are vital DNA repair enzymes, and proposed to be a prognostic biomarker for various types of cancer in humans.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/Kt8PC_0aegU/D0RA08051A