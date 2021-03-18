giovedì, Marzo 18, 2021
Breaking News

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE 2021 REPUBLIC OF KOREA – UNITED STATES FOREIGN…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2119 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2119 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD AUSTIN AND REPUBLIC OF…

G7 FOREIGN MINISTERS’ STATEMENT ON UKRAINE

GIORNO VITTIME COVID, DRAGHI: SENTITEMI VICINO, FRAGILI SARANNO PROTETTI

NUOVI EQUILIBRI GEOPOLITICI NEL MEDIO ORIENTE ALLARGATO

DANNI CAUSATI ALL’AGRICOLTURA DALL’ECCESSIVA PRESENZA DELLA FAUNA SELVATICA

SALVINI INCONTRA L’AMBASCIATORE DEL KUWAIT IN ITALIA

POLITICA DI SICUREZZA E DIFESA COMUNE DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA

Agenparl

SPECTROSCOPIC SENSING AND QUANTIFICATION OF AP-ENDONUCLEASES USING FLUORESCENCE-ENHANCEMENT BY CIS–TRANS ISOMERIZATION OF CYANINE DYES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 marzo 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,11380-11386
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA08051A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
JunHo Cho, Sanghoon Oh, DongHun Lee, Jae Won Han, Jungmin Yoo, Daeho Park, Gwangrog Lee
Apurinic/apyrimidinic (AP) endonucleases are vital DNA repair enzymes, and proposed to be a prognostic biomarker for various types of cancer in humans.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/Kt8PC_0aegU/D0RA08051A

Post collegati

CORRECTION: LIGHT-INDUCED ASSEMBLY AND DISASSEMBLY OF POLYMERS WITH PDNL2N-TYPE NETWORK JUNCTIONS

Redazione

SPECTROSCOPIC SENSING AND QUANTIFICATION OF AP-ENDONUCLEASES USING FLUORESCENCE-ENHANCEMENT BY CIS–TRANS ISOMERIZATION OF CYANINE DYES

Redazione

CORRECTION: EFFICIENT BIOMASS SACCHARIFICATION USING A NOVEL CELLOBIOHYDROLASE FROM CLOSTRIDIUM CLARIFLAVUM FOR UTILIZATION IN BIOFUEL INDUSTRY

Redazione

EXPERIMENTAL STATISTICS: FUEL POVERTY, SLOVENIA, 2018

Redazione

LABOUR MIGRATIONS, SLOVENIA, 2020

Redazione

WORLD WATER DAY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More