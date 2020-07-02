SPECTRAL ATTRIBUTES OF SUB-AMORPHOUS THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY IN CROSS-LINKED ORGANIC–INORGANIC HYBRIDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, 12,13491-13500
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02657C, Paper
Ali Morshedifard, Amir Moshiri, Konrad J. Krakowiak, Mohammad Javad Abdolhosseini Qomi
Comparison of thermal conductivity in hybrid and pristine inorganic models and the modal spectrum of each sample showing the approximately unchanged number of propagating modes and a significant number of added localized modes in the hybrid sample.
