SPECTRAL ATTRIBUTES OF SUB-AMORPHOUS THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY IN CROSS-LINKED ORGANIC–INORGANIC HYBRIDS

Nanoscale, 2020, 12,13491-13500

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02657C, Paper

Ali Morshedifard, Amir Moshiri, Konrad J. Krakowiak, Mohammad Javad Abdolhosseini Qomi

Comparison of thermal conductivity in hybrid and pristine inorganic models and the modal spectrum of each sample showing the approximately unchanged number of propagating modes and a significant number of added localized modes in the hybrid sample.

