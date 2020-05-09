(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, sab 09 maggio 2020 1 July 2020: The course covers the theoretical knowledge required for the Diploma examination and includes many opportunities for self-assessment. You will also gain practical knowledge to support your everyday practice as a specimen dissector. In addition you will have clear evidence for your own Trust and those overseeing governance such as UKAS that you have received appropriate training, giving reassurance of safe practice.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ibms.org/resources/events/specimen-dissection–revision-days/