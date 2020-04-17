SPECIFIC ION EFFECTS OF INCOMPLETE ION-EXCHANGE BY ELECTRIC FIELD-INDUCED ION POLARIZATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,15190-15198
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA01266A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA01266A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Wei Du, Xinmin Liu, Rui Tian, Rui Li, Wuquan Ding, Hang Li
Specific ion effects of incomplete ion-exchange state are strongly affected by ion polarizability.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Specific ion effects of incomplete ion-exchange state are strongly affected by ion polarizability.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/tOA48Jva1IA/D0RA01266A