Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC01530C, Communication
Ning Zhang, Xufang Hu, Haolin Chen, Chunhui Deng, Nianrong Sun
A hydrophilic probe is employed to enrich exosomes from three kinds of cancer cells by TiO2-phosphate interaction and exosomal glycoproteins by hydrophilic interaction in succession. The probe performs efficient in…
