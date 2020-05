(AGENPARL) – BELTSVILLE (MARYLAND), mer 13 maggio 2020

Asian giant hornet is native to Asia and was first detected in Washington State in 2019. It possibly was introduced through the illegal importation of live specimens for food and medicinal purposes. This hornet is a pest of honey bees that can cause the complete loss of colonies.

Fonte/Source: https://www.invasivespeciesinfo.gov/profile/asian-giant-hornet