SPECIATION OF BE2+ IN ACIDIC LIQUID AMMONIA AND FORMATION OF TETRA- AND OCTANUCLEAR BERYLLIUM AMIDO CLUSTERS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01112F, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Matthias Müller, Antti J Karttunen, Magnus Richard Buchner

The hexa-μ 2 -amido-tetraammine-tetraberyllium compounds [Be 4 (NH 2 ) 6 (NH 3 ) 4 ]X 2 (X = Cl, Br, I, CN, SCN, N 3 ) have been prepared from beryllium metal and NH 4 X or [Be(NH 3 ) 4 ]X 2 in liquid ammonia at ambient temperature. The obtained…

