Friday June 4, 2021

Specially trained police are to support neighbourhood officers at a major athletics event in Leeds this weekend

Officers trained in Project Servator tactics will be in the area in the run up to the AJ Bell World Triathlon Championship Series, Leeds. They will also conduct high visibility and plain clothed deployments at the event itself, which is ticketed and will run on the 5th and 6th June 2021.

