8 Febbraio 2020
SPECIAL WORK ARRANGEMENT OF OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 08 febbraio 2020

Special Work Arrangement of Office of The Ombudsman

***************************************************


The following is issued on behalf of the Office of The Ombudsman:

     To reduce the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community, the Office of the Ombudsman will only provide basic and limited service.  The Reception counter will not open.  Such arrangement will be implemented until February 16. The Office will review the situation before then.

     Members of the public may contact the Office for enquiry or complaint through email, fax, hotline voice message or online form.

Ends/Saturday, February 8, 2020

Issued at HKT 12:55

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202002/08/P2020020800371.htm

SPECIAL WORK ARRANGEMENT OF OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN

