The following is issued on behalf of the Office of The Ombudsman:

To reduce the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community, the Office of the Ombudsman will only provide basic and limited service. The Reception counter will not open. Such arrangement will be implemented until February 16. The Office will review the situation before then.

Members of the public may contact the Office for enquiry or complaint through email, fax, hotline voice message or online form.



Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202002/08/P2020020800371.htm