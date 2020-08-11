SPECIAL SESSIONS TO RECRUIT NEW POLICE OFFICERS CONTINUE IN HUDDERSFIELD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 11 agosto 2020

Special sessions to help recruit new police officers have been rolling across Huddersfield, following the completion of the town’s latest recruitment Q&A.

The Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team has held its fourth recruitment event in a month in the town to promote West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing recruitment of Degree Apprenticeship Officers.

NPT officers attended at the Co-Op store in Marsh on August 10 to promote West Yorkshire Police’s Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship scheme. The starting salary for trainee officers is £20,879, which will increase to a minimum of £26,371 after the three-year training has been completed.

New apprentices will be educated and mentored by experienced officers at West Yorkshire Police’s Learning and Development Centre at Carr Gate, Wakefield, alongside studying for a degree with Leeds Trinity University.

The force is particularly welcoming applications from those from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic background as we work to improve our diversity in force and become more representative of West Yorkshire’s communities.

Huddersfield NPT Inspector Graham Dyson said: “These events are a fantastic way for my officers to engage with our local communities, and discuss not only Police recruitment but also issues that affect residents as well.

“The team have conducted a number of events around the town, the latest being at The CO-OP in Marsh.

“People love to see officers out and about in their area and for me these events are an excellent way to tap into our local communities and speak to people who may not have previously thought about a career in Policing.

He added: “The apprenticeship is an exciting opportunity for recruits to develop their skills in a variety of areas including working within Neighbourhoods, CID and Roads Policing.

“This will then ensure that the officers are both skilled regarding law and processes but also in relation to engaging with public through classroom and ‘on the job’ training.

“Recruitment is due to close on Sunday September 20 and I would encourage anyone who is interested to have a look at our special recruitment section on the West Yorkshire Police website.

To find out more about becoming a Police Officer, visit the recruitment section of the West Yorkshire Police website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/jobs-volunteer/police-officers/police-officers

