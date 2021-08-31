(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/30/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ambassador Sung Kim met on August 30 with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk. The two sides discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and prospects for humanitarian cooperation and reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-ROK alliance. They decided to continue close coordination on the way forward.

This meeting reemphasized the U.S. and ROK commitment to our ongoing cooperation on DPRK issues as we seek to achieve our shared goal of complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

