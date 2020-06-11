giovedì, Giugno 11, 2020
SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE JEFFREY’S CALL WITH RUSSIAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER VERSHININ

(AGENPARL) – gio 11 giugno 2020
Special Representative Jeffreys Call with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin [ https://www.state.gov/special-representative-jeffreys-call-with-russian-deputy-foreign-minister-vershinin/ ] 06/11/2020 04:14 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James Jeffrey spoke by phone today with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on the situation in Syria. Ambassador Jeffrey and Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin discussed the political process for the settlement of the Syrian crisis in accordance with UNSCR 2254, which provides for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria. They also discussed recent developments in Idlib, Northeast Syria, and the southwest.
