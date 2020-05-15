venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE JEFFREY’S CALL WITH RUSSIAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEY VERSHININ

(AGENPARL) – ven 15 maggio 2020
Special Representative Jeffreys Call with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin [ https://www.state.gov/special-representative-jeffreys-call-with-russian-deputy-foreign-minister-sergey-vershinin/ ] 05/15/2020 10:41 AM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:
Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey spoke by phone on May 14 with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on the situation in Syria and on the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to achieve a political settlement to the Syrian conflict.
