SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE JEFFREY’S CALL WITH RUSSIAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEY VERSHININ

Special Representative Jeffreys Call with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin
05/15/2020

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey spoke by phone on May 14 with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on the situation in Syria and on the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to achieve a political settlement to the Syrian conflict.

