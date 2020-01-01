SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVELS TO QATAR

(AGENPARL) – mar 14 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on April 12 for travel to Doha. In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives on April 13 to discuss current challenges in implementing the US-Taliban Agreement.

