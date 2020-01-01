mercoledì, Aprile 15, 2020
SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVELS TO QATAR

Office of the Spokesperson
Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on April 12 for travel to Doha. In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives on April 13 to discuss current challenges in implementing the US-Taliban Agreement.
