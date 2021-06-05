(AGENPARL) – sab 05 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/05/2021 02:48 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and an U.S. inter-agency delegation, including the National Security Council, Department of Defense, and USAID departed on June 4 for travel to Kabul, Doha, and the region.

In Kabul, the delegation will meet with the Afghanistan government, other political leaders, and civil society representatives, including women’s groups, to hear their views on the peace process. The delegation will underscore enduring U.S. support for Afghanistan’s development and a political settlement that will end the war. In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to encourage both sides to make tangible progress towards a political settlement that protects the gains of the last two decades.

Ambassador Khalilzad will also meet with leaders from regional countries to discuss the Afghanistan peace process and the potential for increased regional trade, commerce, and development that peace might bring.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this