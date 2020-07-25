(AGENPARL) – sab 25 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Travel to Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Pakistan, and Qatar [ https://www.state.gov/special-representative-for-afghanistan-reconciliation-zalmay-khalilzad-travel-to-afghanistan-bulgaria-norway-pakistan-and-qatar/ ] 07/25/2020 05:38 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on July 24 for travel to Doha, Islamabad, Kabul, Oslo, and Sofia.

In Doha and Kabul, Ambassador Khalilzad will press for resolution of the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically final prisoner exchanges and reduced violence.

In Islamabad, Ambassador Khalilzad will seek Pakistani support in the effort to advance intra-Afghan negotiations. In Oslo and Sofia, Ambassador Khalilzad will update NATO Allies on the Afghan peace process.

The parties are closer than ever to the start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, the key next step to ending Afghanistans 40-year long war. Although significant progress has been made on prisoner exchanges, the issue requires additional effort to fully resolve.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this