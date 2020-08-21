venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE AMBASSADOR JEFFREY TRAVELS TO SWITZERLAND AND TURKEY

(AGENPARL) – ven 21 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Special Representative Ambassador Jeffrey Travels to Switzerland and Turkey [ https://www.state.gov/special-representative-ambassador-jeffrey-travels-to-switzerland-and-turkey/ ] 08/21/2020 08:39 AM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey, joined by Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn, will travel to Geneva, Istanbul, and Ankara from August 22-28.
In Geneva, Ambassador Jeffrey will meet with counterparts in the international community, including UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, and others who are participating in the Constitutional Committee meetings on Syria that commence on August 24. These meetings are a UN-facilitated, Syrian-led process mandated by UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to reinvigorate the constitutional reform process in Syria. The United States does not directly participate in these meetings. The focus of Ambassador Jeffreys meetings will be to advance the UNs efforts to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Syria on the basis of UNSCR 2254.
On Aug 26 in Istanbul, Ambassador Jeffrey will meet with Syrian opposition groups and other members of Syrian civil society to discuss our latest efforts in Syria, including our maximum economic and political pressure campaign to hold the Assad regime accountable and end the suffering of the Syrian people.
From August 27-28, Ambassador Jeffery will travel to Ankara for meetings with senior Turkish officials to discuss the implementation of UNSCR 2254 for the resolution of the Syrian conflict, our continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS, and other bilateral cooperation related to the stability of Syria and the region.

