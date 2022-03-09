(AGENPARL) – mer 09 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
03/09/2022 05:12 PM EST
Office of the Spokesperson
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 10 to participate in the Issues Conference of the House Democratic Caucus at the invitation of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Secretary Kerry will discuss the international climate agenda with members of Congress.
—————————————————————

