03/09/2022 05:12 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 10 to participate in the Issues Conference of the House Democratic Caucus at the invitation of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Secretary Kerry will discuss the international climate agenda with members of Congress.

