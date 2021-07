(AGENPARL) – ven 09 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/08/2021 08:15 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Moscow, Russia, from July 12 to July 15, 2021, to meet with Russian government officials to discuss various means of enhancing global climate ambition.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this