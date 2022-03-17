(AGENPARL) – gio 17 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/17/2022 06:17 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary Kerry will travel to Doha, Qatar, March 25-27, to attend the Doha Forum and discuss opportunities to advance security and prosperity by tackling the climate crisis.

—————————————————————