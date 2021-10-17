(AGENPARL) – dom 17 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/17/2021 02:55 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Mexico City and Palenque, Mexico on October 18, 2021 and to London, United Kingdom on October 19, 2021 to engage with government counterparts and private sector leaders on efforts to address the climate crisis. Secretary Kerry’s meetings will bolster the United States’ bilateral and multilateral climate diplomacy efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

