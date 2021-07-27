(AGENPARL) – mar 27 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/27/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to the United Kingdom and Italy from July 20 to July 26, 2021, to engage with G20 and international counterparts. This effort raises the climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) this November in Glasgow, UK.

Returning to the United Kingdom, Secretary Kerry participated in a ministerial meeting from July 25 to July 26 hosted by COP26 President Alok Sharma to discuss key elements of climate ambition and negotiations under the Paris Agreement.

