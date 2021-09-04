(AGENPARL) – sab 04 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/03/2021 07:59 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to Tokyo, Japan, and Tianjin, People’s Republic of China from August 31 to September 3, 2021, to engage with international counterparts on bilateral and multilateral efforts to raise climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

On September 3, 2021, Special Envoy Kerry returned to Washington, D.C. via Seoul, Republic of Korea.

