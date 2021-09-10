(AGENPARL) – ven 10 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from September 12-14, 2021 to engage with international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis. Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with Government of India counterparts and private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India’s clean energy transition. During his visit, the United States and India will launch the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD), one of the two main tracks of the U.S.-India Agenda 2030 Partnership that President Biden and Prime Minister Modi announced at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021.

The Special Envoy’s travel will bolster the United States’ bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

