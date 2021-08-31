(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/30/2021 08:08 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Tokyo, Japan and Tianjin, People’s Republic of China from August 31 to September 3, 2021, to engage with international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis. The Special Envoy’s travel bolsters the United States’ bilateral and multilateral efforts to raise climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

In Tokyo, Special Envoy Kerry will meet with counterparts to discuss efforts to drive collective climate action ahead of COP26.

