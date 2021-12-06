(AGENPARL) – lun 06 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, Brussels, and Paris from December 7-10, 2021. Secretary Kerry will also meet virtually with Israeli officials. Throughout his travel, Secretary Kerry will hold a series of bilateral meetings about accelerating global climate action following the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021.

