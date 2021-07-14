(AGENPARL) – mer 14 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry had a phone call on July 14 with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss U.S.-Russia cooperation on combatting the climate crisis. Special Presidential Envoy Kerry emphasized that the United States and Russia have important roles to play, including on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in this critical decade, aiming for net-zero emissions in the long term, eliminating emissions from coal, and working to address Arctic-related climate issues under Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council. President Putin concurred about the need to redouble international climate efforts and affirmed Russia’s intention to address its own emissions, including in the forest sector, among other actions. Recognizing recent extreme weather events and other climate impacts, as well as the urgency to act, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry and President Putin underscored the importance of the United States and Russia working together across a range of climate issues. They also affirmed the importance of working toward a successful COP 26 in Glasgow, UK.

