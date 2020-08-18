martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
SPECIAL PERMIT ARCHERY HUNT SCHEDULED FOR CLINTON LAKE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 18 agosto 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. —

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Clinton Lake announces the opening of the application process for its annual Special Archery Hunt at Bloomington, Rockhaven and Woodridge parks to be held November 1 – December 31, 2020. Applications are due Sept. 7, 2020.

This is a specially permitted, archery-only hunting event. Hunting is not usually allowed in the park areas at Clinton Lake; however, the Corps hosts this annual hunt in areas that are closed to public hunting to prevent overpopulation of deer.

Hunters will be randomly selected from a pool of applicants and will be assigned designated hunting units. In addition, hunters will choose a second hunter to hunt the assigned area with them. Each hunter will be required to carry a special permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. All federal regulations and Kansas statutes apply.

Hunters can download applications online at https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/District-Lakes/Clinton-Lake/.

For questions or to request an application, contact Ranger Kyle Broockerd by telephone at (785) 843-7665 or e-mail at You may also visit the Clinton Lake Visitor Center at 872 N. 1402 Rd, Lawrence, KS 66049. Applications are due by 4:00 p.m., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2315829/special-permit-archery-hunt-scheduled-for-clinton-lake/

