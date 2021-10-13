(AGENPARL) – mer 13 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from October 15-21 to meet and discuss with our Gulf partners a range of concerns with Iran, including its activities in the region and our attempt to negotiate a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.]

