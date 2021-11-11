(AGENPARL) – gio 11 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will lead an interagency team to the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain from November 11-20 to hold consultations with partners and attend a series of regional engagements. He will coordinate our approaches on a broad range of concerns with Iran, including its destabilizing activities in the region and the upcoming seventh round of talks on a mutual return to full compliance with the JCPOA.

