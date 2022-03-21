(AGENPARL) – lun 21 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/21/2022 04:53 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield is in Ethiopia March 21-22 to meet Ethiopian government, African Union (AU), and United Nations officials, as well as representatives of humanitarian organizations. Today, the Special Envoy met with AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo and AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye to discuss engagement on regional affairs, including Sudan and Ethiopia.

