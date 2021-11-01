(AGENPARL) – lun 01 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/01/2021 05:18 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

On Tuesday, November 2, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will give remarks at an event hosted by the United States Institute for Peace. As the crisis in Ethiopia nears its one-year anniversary, Special Envoy Feltman will address U.S.-Ethiopia policy and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

