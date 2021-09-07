(AGENPARL) – mar 07 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
09/07/2021 04:21 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
Special Envoy Malley and a small delegation will be travelling to Moscow and Paris from 7-10 September for consultations with our Russian and European partners on Iran’s nuclear program and the need to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
—————————————————————