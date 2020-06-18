venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
SPECIAL EDITION: NEW #DISNEYCASTLIFE FEATURES CAST MEMBER MAGIC AT HONG KONG DISNEYLAND

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), gio 18 giugno 2020

We’re continuing our celebration of the reopening of Hong Kong Disneyland with a special edition of #DisneyCastLife from inside the park where cast members are once again creating magic for guests.

Today, Disney Ambassadors at Shanghai Disney Resort, Eleven and Fiona, are passing the torch and welcoming Hong Kong Disneyland cast members as they reopen the gates and greet guests and fans. As in Shanghai, cast members are coming together to bring Disney magic back to the park. 

For more #DisneyCastLife stories, follow the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Ambassador team on Instagram at <a href="https://www.instagram.com/wdw.ambassador/" and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/disneylandambassador/" And be sure to keep checking the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyMagicMoments.    


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/gXEpoFwvtuk/

