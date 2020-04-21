martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
SPECIAL CONSTABLES GO THE EXTRA MILE TO HELP DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 21 aprile 2020

Monday 20 April 2020

Special Constables across West Yorkshire have contributed to working more than 2500 hours in the last week.

Special Constables are people who give up their free time to volunteer for the Force.

They have worked 2698 hours last week between them and that is an increase of 539 hours on the previous week.

Currently 13 Special Constables are supporting the front line by working fulltime for the Force during the pandemic.

A number of employers are supporting these Special Constables at this time, which include Lloyds, Morrisons, Next, BT, Capita, DWP and LNER.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams of West Yorkshire Police said:

‘This is a great example of the people of West Yorkshire coming together and helping front line services during this challenging time.

‘In these exceptional circumstances it’s great to see that these Special Constables giving up more of their time to help the whole community of West Yorkshire.

‘I would like to thank all of our officers and staff during this time for the incredible work they are all doing to keep West Yorkshire safe.’

West Yorkshire Police’s twitter account @WestYorksPolice will be highlighting the individuals who have gone full time with force during Covid19.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/special-constables-go-extra-mile-help-during-covid-19-pandemic

