SPEAKERS OF THE CSDAYS 2021

Christa SCHWENG,
President of the European Economic and Social Committee
Christa Schweng is currently senior advisor to the Social Policy Department of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (since 1994).
Her other positions include: alternate member of the Advisory Committee on Safety and Health at Work, member of the Bureau and Governing Board of the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (Bilbao) (since 1994) and chair of the latter’s Governing Board in 2001, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016. She is also a member of the Social Affairs Committee of the European Association of Craft, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (UEAPME).
Christa Schweng holds a Master of Law from the University of Vienna and speaks German, English, French and Spanish.
Peter Schmidt
EESC member, Workers’ Group (Group II)
Peter Schmidt
President of the EESC Sustainable Development Observatory since 2018 and a member of the EESC’s since 2014 for Group II (Workers). From 2015 to March 2018, he was the president of the EESC’s Permanent Study Group on Sustainable Food Systems. Peter is one of the three EESC members steering the work of the European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform, a joint initiative by the EESC and the European Commission. His first occupation was cheesemaker. Later on he was a regional officer of the NGG trade union (Food and Catering Union, affiliated to the DGB) for 27 years, in charge of dairy industries and bakeries.
Member of the EESC since March of 2014, currently serving as Vice President of the NAT section and a…
Cillian Lohan, EESC member, Diversity Europe (Group III)
Member of the EESC since March of 2014, currently serving as Vice President of the NAT section and appointed through the Irish Environmental Pillar. Cillian is CEO of an internationally active Irish NGO, Green Economy Foundation. He is the former chair of Irish Environmental Network (2015 -2018) Cillian is an Environmental Scientist but with a background in business, specifically working as a Business Development Director in the retail sector. He has expertise in Circular Economy, as a founding Chair of the European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform (2017/2018) and as Rapporteur for multiple EESC opinions on the topic. As a member of the Sustainable development Observatory he works on SDG’s and is currently Rapporteur for the “Reflection Paper on a Sustainable Europe 2030” for EESC. Cillian is an active advocate for climate action through mechanisms such as climate finance, circular economy, in the context of both climate justice and sustainable development.
Lutz RIBBE
EESC member, Diversity Europe (Group III)
Lutz RIBBE
Member for the Diversity Europe constituency, Lutz Ribbe has been active in the European Economic and Social Committee since 1998. He was one of the main drivers of the EESC’s work on environmental issues and sustainable development areas, contributing as a rapporteur of opinions on the EU action programmes in the field of the environment, biodiversity, resource efficiency, to name but a few. He has been the Director of the Environmental Policy Section of EURONATUR and of its office in Bonn for over 20 years and is vice-chair of the EESC’s Sustainable Development Observatory.
European and International …
Pierre Jean COULON, EESC Member, President of the Section for Transport, Energy, Infrastructure and the Information Society (TEN)
European and International Confederal Secretary of the French Confederation of Christian Workers (CFTC), former president of the international non-governmental organisation “Right to Energy SOS Future” and vice-president of the Order of International Experts
Brikena Xhomaqi is the current Director of the Lifelong Learning Platform (European Civil …
Brikena XHOMAQI, Director of the Lifelong Learning Platform (LLLP)
Brikena Xhomaqi is the current Director of the Lifelong Learning Platform (European Civil Society for Education). She graduated in Innovative Project Management at the Polytechnic University of Nice Sophia Antipolis and holds a professional Master Degree in Corporate Strategy and International Development and bachelor in Political Sciences. Originally from Albania, she has studied and lived in Italy, France and currently Belgium for the last fourteen years. She is the former Head of Office of the European Students’ Union (ESU) and Director of the Erasmus Student Network (ESN). She was elected student representative in Italy, France and at European level. She has been the research team member and manager of multiple EU projects for both ESN, ESU, Uniplaces, The Class of 2020, InternsGoPro and EUA related to learning mobility, financing of education, employability among others. She has an experience of more than 10 years in education and non-profit sector at local, national and European level. Passionate about education, institutional cooperation, civil society and mobility. In her free time she volunteers for the Project Management Institute, Konitza culture association and EU Policy Hub Albania.
Assya Kavrakova
- Executive Director of the European Citizen Action Service
Assya Kavrakova is the Executive Director of the European Citizen Action Service (ECAS), an international non-profit organisation, based in Brussels, with a pan-European membership and 29 years of experience in EU citizens’ rights enforcement and civic participation in the EU decision-making process. Ms Kavrakova has more than twenty years of experience in senior management positions in the non-governmental sector including skills to manage diverse portfolios of projects and activities, excellent leading ability to manage international teams of experts and NGOs to ensure timely delivery of project outputs and outcomes and in-depth knowledge of EU Funding Rules and Procedures, European Citizenship, European Rights Framework, EU civic participation formal and informal mechanisms. Ms Kavrakova is currently the Project Manager of the European Citizens’ Initiative Forum and in the team working with Secretariat-General of the European Commission on developing and implementing this online collaborative platform.
Gabriella Civico
Gabriella Civico
Gabriella is from the UK but has lived for many years in Spain and Portugal before moving to Belgium. She has a degree in Social Policy and Education from Surrey University (UK) and a Masters in Education in E-learning from the University of Hull (UK). Her professional background is in business and the Youth NGO Sector where she has worked as an administrator and also as a trainer and expert. Through her work in the youth field she was involved in the campaign to establish 2011 as the European Year of Volunteering. Gabriella has volunteered since childhood in a variety of fields including Youth Advocacy, International Development, Disability, Environment, Immigration, Human Rights, Sports etc. She has worked closely with CEV since July 2010 in her role as Project Manager for the EYV2011 Alliance until the end of the project in March 2012.
