SPEAKERS OF THE CSDAYS 2021

Show more

Show less

Christa Schweng is currently senior advisor to the Social Policy Department of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (since 1994).

Her other positions include: alternate member of the Advisory Committee on Safety and Health at Work, member of the Bureau and Governing Board of the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (Bilbao) (since 1994) and chair of the latter’s Governing Board in 2001, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016. She is also a member of the Social Affairs Committee of the European Association of Craft, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (UEAPME).

Christa Schweng holds a Master of Law from the University of Vienna and speaks German, English, French and Spanish.