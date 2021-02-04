giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
SPATIALLY RESOLVING OUTFLOWS IN A Z~1 EXTREMELY RED QUASAR TO OBSERVE A SHORT-LIVED BLOWOUT PHASE IN GALAXY EVOLUTION

Spatially Resolving Outflows in a z~1 Extremely Red Quasar to Observe a Short-Lived Blowout Phase in Galaxy Evolution
HST Proposal 16291

Christy Tremonti (publications @ ADS)
University of Wisconsin – Madison

Cycle: 28
Category: Supermassive Black Holes and AGN
Proposal type: GO
Status: scheduling

Proposal Abstract

A key question in galaxy formation is how active galactic nuclei (AGN) interact with their host galaxies. Extremely Red Quasars (ERQs) are ideal objects to study this interaction since they are believed to be quasars caught in a short-lived phase where they are actively clearing gas from their host galaxy’s central regions. Most known ERQs are at z=2-3, making it challenging to resolve details of their winds and host galaxies, even with HST. Here we propose to study the lowest redshift ERQ discovered to date (z~0.94) with the aim of directly resolving the high ionization outflow using narrow-band imaging of the [Ne V] line. The narrow band observations will provide a first look at the size and spatial distribution of a powerful quasar outflow during this key phase. The broad band observations will enable measurement of the host galaxy properties including Sersic index, evidence of merging, and recent (100 Myr) star formation. J0048-0046 provides the best possible chance to constrain the ionized gas outflow size of an ERQ, both due to its low redshift and its high level of nuclear obscuration. With the derived outflow size measurements, we can test our theories of galaxy formation and measure whether ERQ winds have enough kinetic power to blow the gas out of their hosts. These observations will also help contribute to building up a sample of ERQ hosts and outflow measurements that can be used to assess how ERQs outflows are driven and how the hosts of these galaxies evolve.

Fonte/Source: http://archive.stsci.edu/proposal_search.php?mission=hst&id=16291

