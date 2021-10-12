(AGENPARL) – mar 12 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/12/2021

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send best wishes to the people of Spain as you celebrate your National Day.

Spain is an enduring NATO Ally and a friend of the United States, and the strong relationship between our two countries is reflected in the growing economic, cultural, and educational exchanges between our citizens.

We are thankful for the Spanish government’s partnership over the last two decades in Afghanistan. More recently, our work together to bring to safety those who supported our collective efforts in Afghanistan is a testament to the strength of our bilateral ties and our commitment as NATO Allies. It is within that vein that I look forward to traveling to Spain next summer to participate in the NATO 2022 Summit.

On this special occasion, we look forward to deepening our friendship, strengthening our ties, and broadening our cooperation based on our shared values.

Best wishes for a happy Fiesta Nacional de España.

