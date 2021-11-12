(AGENPARL) – ven 12 novembre 2021 PRESS RELEASE

EIB provides €250 million to Endesa through first loan in Spain tied to sustainability criteria

This is the first EIB financing operation in Spain tied to sustainability criteria and linking the terms of the loan to a target for reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1) in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 (Climate Action).

The €250 million financing will go towards the construction of renewable energy generation facilities in Spain. This operation is part of a framework programme that could total up to €700 million.

The investments will diversify energy production, improve security of supply, and increase the share of renewable energy in Spain.

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow draws to a close, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Endesa join forces once again to promote the deployment of renewable energy in Spain. To this end, EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix and Endesa CEO José Bogas today signed a €250 million financing agreement — that could be increased to €700 million within the next two years — in Madrid to finance the company’s strategy for renewable energy investment and deployment in Spain. Endesa plans to use these funds for the construction of three solar photovoltaic plants and a wind farm with a total installed capacity of 645 MW and a total investment of €500 million.

This operation marks a new milestone for Endesa, as it is the first EIB operation in Spain linking the financing conditions to a target for reducing scope 1 direct greenhouse gas emissions (less than 150 g CO2eq/kWh by the end of 2023).

The operation is part of a joint strategy to direct EIB financing towards climate action and environmental sustainability. The investments will help diversify the energy mix and improve security of supply, which is particularly important in Spain given that the Iberian Peninsula is not very well connected to the energy markets of Central Europe. The operation will also be key to increasing the share of renewables in electricity generation in Spain and Europe, in line with the climate targets adopted for 2030 and 2050.

Specifically, the overall framework loan (€700 million) will aim to co-finance a large number of commercial-scale solar photovoltaic and wind energy projects in Spain, including the transmission infrastructure required for interconnection to the grid. Overall, a whole series of renewable projects is expected to be financed within a portfolio of projects comprising 16 commercial-scale solar photovoltaic projects and 8 wind energy projects. This will provide some 1.5 GWp of solar photovoltaic power and 0.4 GW of onshore wind power, which is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of around 1 million households. In addition, a major part of the investment programme will be located in cohesion regions and will create nearly 2 500 jobs during the implementation phase, fostering economic recovery at a crucial time following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU Bank supports this project through a loan tied to sustainability criteria whose characteristics fully comply with the Bank’s Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) requirements.

This development is part of Endesa’s commitments under its latest strategic plan for 2021-2023, which projects growth of 30% in its renewable energy fleet, up to 11 500 MW and €3.3 billion in investment (20% more than in the previous plan). Thanks to this investment, 89% of Endesa’s energy production in the Iberian Peninsula will be carbon free by the end of 2023 — an increase of six percentage points compared to 2020.

EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, who is responsible for the EU bank’s operations in Spain, said: “As demonstrated throughout COP26, the EIB is firmly committed to the fight against global warming. As the EU climate bank, it is essential for us to promote the development of infrastructure for renewable energy generation, contributing to the achievement of climate goals. The Bank has a long-standing and fruitful relationship with Endesa and the Enel Group based on a long history of operations in the energy sector that have contributed to the achievement of several national objectives, including climate action, security of energy supply and support for social cohesion.”

Endesa CEO José Bogas said: “The EIB granted us the first green loan in Spain and today we are also becoming the first to receive a loan tied to sustainable criteria. Being supported by the EU climate bank guarantees the solidity of Endesa’s commitments under our investment plan and our intention to move towards full decarbonisation. And we are going all in: 57% of our gross debt is linked to sustainability objectives. We want to raise this to 60% by the end of 2023.”

Background information:

About the European Investment Bank (EIB)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals both in Europe and beyond. The European Investment Bank operates in around 160 countries and is the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

The EIB Group recently adopted its Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to allocate more than 50% of its financing to climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the Roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have also been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since early 2021.

About Endesa

Endesa is the leading electricity company in Spain and the second largest in Portugal. It is also the second largest gas operator in the Spanish market. Endesa operates an end-to-end business from generation to marketing and through Endesa X also offers value-added services aimed at the decarbonisation of energy uses in homes, companies, industries and public administrations. Endesa is firmly committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and therefore strongly supports the development of renewable energies through Enel Green Power España, the electrification of the economy and corporate social responsibility. The Endesa Foundation is also active in this field. Our workforce is made up of around 9 600 employees. Endesa is part of Enel, the largest electricity group in Europe.Endesa X provides innovative solutions that support the energy transition, turning the goals of decarbonisation and electrification into beneficial activities for cities, businesses and people in a constantly evolving world. With a strategy focusing on digitalisation and innovation, it provides an ecosystem of closely interconnected solutions that turn energy into new opportunities for a number of sectors: electric mobility, public and private energy efficiency, artificial intelligence services, data analysis and energy consulting. Endesa X designs, creates and provides modular commercial solutions that enable everyone to create new value thanks to the innovative use of energy. This approach focuses on the principles of sustainability and the circular economy to offer households, administrations and businesses an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation into the everyday lives of customers, who are the focus of the company’s strategy. A strategic partner that can make new opportunities a reality, Endesa X is the Spanish and Portuguese division of Enel X, a world leader in the field of advanced energy solutions, managing demand response services with around 7.4 GW of total capacity and 137 MW of installed storage capacity worldwide. It also owns around 232 000 charging points for electric vehicles across the globe.

