(AGENPARL) – mar 06 luglio 2021 PRESS RELEASE

2021-249-EN

6 July 2021

EIB provides €10 million to support Fagor Arrasate’s RDI activities

The EU bank funds will help to increase the competitiveness of the Spanish company by boosting its investments from 2021 to 2024, focusing on digitalisation and the improvement of facilities.

The EIB-financed project will enable Fagor Arrasate to develop machinery for the production of lighter, more environmentally friendly vehicles, as well as components for electric vehicles.

The agreement is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide €10 million to finance the research, development and innovation (RDI) strategy of Fagor Arrasate, a Mondragón Group cooperative based in the Basque Country, Spain. Fagor Arrasate is dedicated to the design and manufacture of machinery for the automotive industries, the steel and aluminium value chain, and appliances, for which it has 900 employees. The project is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe.

With EIB support, Fagor Arrasate will strengthen its competitiveness by making strategic investments between 2021 and 2024. The company’s RDI plan will focus on driving the development of advanced machinery and digital services to meet the future challenges of the strategic sectors of European manufacturing. The agreement will contribute to improving technologies for processing new lightweight materials mainly for the automotive sector, in addition to improvements to existing production facilities.

The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact as a major part of the innovation centres on the development of machinery that will enable car manufacturers to make lighter, more environmentally friendly vehicles, as well as to produce components for electric vehicles. The EIB is firmly committed to continuing to support innovation in the automotive sector in Spain, having financed and worked with several companies in the sector during the pandemic.

This will be the first operation with Fagor Arrasate, although the EIB has already worked with several Mondragón Group cooperatives.

EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix said: “We are very proud to finance Fagor Arrasate’s RDI strategy, promoting the digitalisation and advanced production techniques of this Spanish company through greater sustainability that will undoubtedly enable it to strengthen its competitiveness. This operation demonstrates the EIB’s strong commitment to an economic recovery based on innovation and environmental protection, as well as to supporting the automotive industry, which is key to the Spanish economy and job creation — the EIB’s priority objectives in Spain.”

European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said: “Thanks to a guarantee from the Investment Plan for Europe and the EIB, the Spanish company Fagor Arrasate will invest into new manufacturing technologies and developing machinery to build electric vehicles. This is good news for the competitiveness and for the green transition of the Spanish automotive sector.”

President of the Fagor Arrasate Governing Board Iñaki Martínez stressed that this EU bank’s decision “shows the EIB’s firm support for Fagor Arrasate’s strategy, providing the funds needed to undertake future projects that will enable us to improve our competitiveness and be a leading benchmark for our customers.”

In addition, the project aims to promote technological leadership and the competitiveness of European industry and supports economic growth and employment in Europe, both directly and indirectly.

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy objectives.

The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) is the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe. It provides first loss guarantees, enabling the EIB to invest in more projects that often come with increased risk. The projects and agreements approved for financing under EFSI have so far mobilised €546.5 billion in investment, a quarter of which is going to research, development and innovation projects.

About Fagor Arrasate:

Fagor Arrasate is a world leader in the design and manufacture of material forming equipment for the production of complex parts in metal, composites and thermoplastics. With six plants across the world, Fagor Arrasate distributes its products to more than 70 countries and has installations with leading car manufacturers, Tier suppliers, steel and aluminium coil and sheet processors, and producers of forged parts and electrical steel, as well as manufacturers of appliances and metal furniture.

Press contacts:

EIB:

European Commission:

🔊 Listen to this